“It’s a loss for us”: Bethel Park cat rescue disrupted after car drives into heart of facility

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Cali Cats Rescue in Bethel Park is recovering after a car crashed through their building on South Park Road last week.

Erin Burlew of Cali Cats Rescue says it was the heart of their building that was destroyed.

“This was the room that brought the people in because this was the room that had all the cats, the friendlies, the adoptables,” said Burlew.

The damage inside has only worsened, and the exterior damage is boarded up.

“Every time driving by, seeing the front boarded up is rough,” said Burlew.

Burlew says nobody inside the rescue or any cats were hurt. The Bethel Park Police Department would not share any further details about the crash.

All the cats have been temporarily rehomed with volunteers. Burlew says while they are hoping the damage will be covered by insurance, the damage is a step backwards.

“We’re now back to the point where we’re paying for a space we can’t use. And we’re paying for internet on a building that we don’t have internet in, and we can’t keep the cats in. So it’s a loss for us,” said Burlew.

Burlew says, right now, they need wet kitten food. More information can be found on Cali Cats Rescue’s website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group