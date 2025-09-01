‘It’s really empowering’: Unionized Magee-Women’s Hospital nurses lead Pittsburgh’s Labor Day parade

PITTSBURGH — Some new faces led this year’s Labor Day Parade in Downtown Pittsburgh. Magee Women’s Hospital nurses and advanced practitioners led the parade after they voted to unionize in late August.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Nearly 1,000 nurses at Magee-Womens Hospital unionize following 402-305 vote

“It’s really empowering to be able to so visibly advocate for our patients, which is what this entire thing is all about,” registered nurse Adrienne Andrews said.

SEE PARADE PHOTOS HERE

“The face of the labor union is changing, and we’ve just got this incredible group of women who are going to lead the parade today, and we couldn’t be prouder,” nurse practitioner Lucy Ruccio said.

The nurses voted 402 to 305 in favor of joining Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania, according to the union.

Nurses said they wanted more time with their patients and a seat at the decision-making table.

“This allows us to have a seat at the table, so that decisions aren’t being made by just financial experts; this brings healthcare to the forefront,” Ruccio said.

“It brings patients back to the forefront and in decisions, and I think it’s going to improve healthcare. We are going to have more time with our patients, fewer patients to each nurse, I think we are really going to see impressive change in the region over the next few years.”

About 60 advanced practitioners at Magee will vote in a separate union election on Sept. 6 and 9.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group