Jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold at Allegheny County grocery store

Did you win? A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County!

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the ticket matched all five balls drawn, 5-11-24-33-41, for the Oct. 28 drawing, winning $200,0000, less withholding.

Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on University Boulevard in Moon Township. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can only be identified after the prize is claimed and ticket verified. Cash 5 prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date, and Quick Cash prizes within a year of the purchase date.

Whoever won the jackpot should contact their nearest lottery office for instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

