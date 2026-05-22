First part of the Memorial Day weekend will be a washout

PITTSBURGH — The first part of the holiday weekend will pretty much be a washout.

Rain will return from south to north Friday afternoon and evening. Periods of rain will last through the day Saturday with heavy pockets of rain from time to time. Rain will be steady in the area much of the morning Saturday with an inch and a half to two inches of rain possible through Saturday evening.

Sunday and Monday will have some lingering showers, but most of the daylight hours will be dry, and it will be warmer with highs making it into the lower 70s.

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