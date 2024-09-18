Local

Japan-based industrial giant inks lease for new office on the North Shore

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

225 North Shore Drive 225 North Shore Drive (Pittsburgh Business Times)

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — Mitsubishi Corp., a Japanese-based conglomerate that operates in various industries including automobiles, banks and many others, will soon be joining the roster of office tenants at 225 North Shore Dr., a building named the Cascade and owned by Burns Scalo Real Estate Services.

Burns Scalo and CBRE, the leasing firm for the new tenant, both announced the completion of the lease deal on LinkedIn for the newcomer to take more than 33,600 square feet in the North Shore building next to PNC Park, doing so without naming the new company.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Time releases World’s Best Companies, 7 are based in Pittsburgh
  • Man who brought Juneteenth festivities to Pittsburgh speaks out about feud with city
  • Pittsburgh women’s soccer team unveils name, logo
  • VIDEO: New resolution would allocate $1M in taxpayer money to fund 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read