Japan-based industrial giant inks lease for new office on the North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Mitsubishi Corp., a Japanese-based conglomerate that operates in various industries including automobiles, banks and many others, will soon be joining the roster of office tenants at 225 North Shore Dr., a building named the Cascade and owned by Burns Scalo Real Estate Services.

Burns Scalo and CBRE, the leasing firm for the new tenant, both announced the completion of the lease deal on LinkedIn for the newcomer to take more than 33,600 square feet in the North Shore building next to PNC Park, doing so without naming the new company.

