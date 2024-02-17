Local

Jaromir Jagr joins Penguins practice … in full gear

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Jaromir Jagr Jaromir Jagr answers a question during an interview with The Associated Press in Kladno, Czech Republic, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. In his 36th season as a professional hockey player, Jagr will take a short break from the Czech league this week and travel to Pittsburgh, where he made his name in the NHL with the Penguins and where his No. 68 jersey will be retired at a ceremony on Sunday. Then it’s quickly back to the Czech Republic to prepare for the next game with the Kladno Knights, who are struggling in last place in the domestic league after a 17-game losing streak. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (Petr David Josek/AP)

CRANBERRY, Pa. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The security line to enter the Pittsburgh Penguins practice was to the front door and growing. On Jaromir Jagr weekend, the great 68 himself made an unscheduled visit to the Penguins practice facility and word spread.

And spread.

But that was only a prelude to what will probably be the most fun story of the Penguins’ season. The 52-year-old Jagr joined Penguins practice in full gear, participating in drills at full speed.

Jagr electrified the capacity crowd with a couple of goals in the drills and a couple of near misses. It seems Penguins captain Sidney Crosby also appeared to be enjoying the spectacle.

Jagr left practice after about 20 minutes and conducted interviews on the bench with Czechia media.

