Jaromir Jagr joins Penguins practice … in full gear

The security line to enter the Pittsburgh Penguins practice was to the front door and growing. On Jaromir Jagr weekend, the great 68 himself made an unscheduled visit to the Penguins practice facility and word spread.

And spread.

But that was only a prelude to what will probably be the most fun story of the Penguins’ season. The 52-year-old Jagr joined Penguins practice in full gear, participating in drills at full speed.

Jagr electrified the capacity crowd with a couple of goals in the drills and a couple of near misses. It seems Penguins captain Sidney Crosby also appeared to be enjoying the spectacle.

Jagr left practice after about 20 minutes and conducted interviews on the bench with Czechia media.

