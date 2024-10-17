JD Vance makes campaign stop in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The countdown is on with just 19 days until Election Day and former President Donald Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance stopped in Pittsburgh, encouraging voters to use all avenues to cast their ballot.

“I’m not saying I prefer mail-in voting, I’m just saying mail-in voting is here so let’s just deal with that reality and make sure our voices count just as much as the other side,” Vance said.

Speaking to a crowd of roughly 200, he spoke of high inflation, concerns over housing and what former President Trump plans to do about it for the American people.

His main stance was the tagline “drill, baby, drill,” as he believes tapping into our country’s energy will directly benefit the people at home facing higher costs.

“Energy is the biggest cost of what we make. If you think of the truck driver delivering the groceries if he’s paying 50% more for diesel, you are paying a lot more for your groceries,” Vance said.

As we look to Pennsylvania potentially being a deciding factor in the presidential race, Channel 11 asked Vance what counties he will be looking to first for margins on if Trump will take Pennsylvania.

“The smart people who know this state will tell you have to look at Bucks County in the East, you have to look at Erie County in the West. There are a couple really important counties we are going to be paying attention to,” Vance said.

This isn’t the last stop in our area this week, as former President Trump is expected to hold another rally this weekend in Westmoreland County.

