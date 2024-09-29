Local

JD Vance speaks about drug crisis during town hall event in Monroeville

By WPXI.com News Staff

JD Vance speaks about drug crisis during town hall event in Monroeville Republican Vice President Nominee JD Vance visited Allegheny County to speak at a town hall event. (WPXI/WPXI)

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Republican Vice President Nominee JD Vance visited Allegheny County to speak at a town hall event.

Vance was the featured guest during the Lance Wallnau Show’s Courage Tour stop at the Monroeville Convention Center.

A crowd of hundreds attended the event.

One of his main talking points was about drug addiction and recovery.

He says fighting the fentanyl crisis is key to lowering the number of overdose deaths.

“Something that takes away these second chances is all the fentanyl that’s coming into our country,” Vance said.

He also said cracking down on illegal immigration would reduce the amount of illegal drugs in the country.

Vance will debate Governor Tim Walz on Tuesday.

