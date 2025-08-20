Jeannette to reconstruct pothole-plagued road nicknamed ‘Washboard Boulevard’ 

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Those who live on Sellers Avenue in Jeannette are frustrated by their road’s condition.

“Terrible. Over the past 10 years, it’s been really bad and getting worse,” said Joni Carroll, who has lived on Sellers Avenue since the 1980s.

Dozens of potholes — some exposed, some filled in — are all along the road.

They cause a lot of problems.

“I just got a new car, and I was coming around from Harrison Avenue, and I know it’s bad because I live here, so I was going slow, and I hit this deep pothole,” Carroll said. “Ruined my brand-new car’s tires. I had to go and buy new tires.”

The city said it’s wanted to fix the problem for years.

“I call it ‘Washboard Boulevard,’” Mayor Curtis J. Antoniak said. “We’ve been trying to get this done for a long time, and it became such a big problem, we had to apply for a grant. We just didn’t have the money.”

Now, thanks to a $1.1 million state grant, Jeannette is going to be able to reconstruct the full span of Sellers Avenue.

The city will also install some new curbs, handicap ramps and drainage on Sellers Avenue and North Fifth Street between Harrison and Gaskill avenues, and then from Gaskill Avenue between North Fifth and North Eighth streets.

“I would love to be inconvenienced for a while so it can get done,” Carroll said. “If I have to park over on Overbrook, I would.”

The city said work will start within a month and should be done by the end of the year.

