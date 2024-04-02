Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra coming to Pittsburgh in June

PITTSBURGH — West Homestead’s own Jeff Goldblum is coming to Pittsburgh this summer with his band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Goldblum and his band will perform at the Benedum Center on Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The performance will feature Goldblum on the piano, featured vocalist Tawanda, John Storie on guitar, Alex Frank on bass, Joe Bagg on organ, James King and Scott Gilman on saxophones and Ryan Shaw on drums.

“Very few have had the impact on the entertainment industry [film & television] as Jeff Goldblum. This is going to be a not-to-miss evening of jazz, and stories with one of Pittsburgh’s most entertaining neighbors in our very own neighborhood!” said Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer, Pittsburgh CLO.

Tickets will go on same Wednesday, April 3 at 10 a.m.

You can buy tickets by clicking here or calling 412-456-6666.

