Jefferson Hills police looking for missing, endangered man

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — The Jefferson Hills Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered man.

Josh Klingesmith left his house on Lewis Run road sometime between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., police said. He left behind his wallet and cell phone.

Klingesmith was last seen wearing a blue flannel jacket and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group