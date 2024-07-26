Local

Jefferson Hills police looking for missing, endangered man

By WPXI.com News Staff

Josh Klingesmith - WPXI Josh Klingesmith - WPXI

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — The Jefferson Hills Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered man.

Josh Klingesmith left his house on Lewis Run road sometime between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., police said. He left behind his wallet and cell phone.

Klingesmith was last seen wearing a blue flannel jacket and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

    Most Read