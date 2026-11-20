PITTSBURGH — Earlier this year, Jennifer Daurora joined the team at Leadership Pittsburgh Inc. as its new president and CEO, taking on the top role at the organization that for decades now has facilitated cohort-based programming meant to develop strong business, nonprofit, civic and community leaders in the Pittsburgh region. She took on the role with several degrees of familiarity, having served a prior stint on the board and having graduated herself from its Leadership Development Initiative program earlier in her career. She brought with her years of experience serving in several different leadership roles at PNC Financial Services Group Inc., as well as having previously helped lead the family grocery business originally started by her grandfather, McGinnis Sisters Special Food Stores, as its COO.

Tell me about the earliest part of your career with your family’s business. It was wonderful. I am still so proud of what we accomplished. My mom and my aunts, they were really on the forefront of innovation in the gourmet specialty foods area. We had butchers that would make a custom cut for you, people that knew your name and folks that would ask us for recipe help. It was just a wonderful sense of community there. Many of our team members had worked for our family business for longer than I had been alive. …The grocery industry is very difficult work, but I would say it prepares you for anything. We expanded into the Cranberry, Seven Fields area in 2008, but we opened the store the day before the stock market crashed, and if you can imagine, it was just devastating because people lost their homes, they lost their jobs, and while we really never recovered from that difficult time, we still were able to continue the business for another 10 years. And in 2018, we made the painful decision to close. It was the most difficult thing I have been through personally and professionally. As we were closing, I took on the role of helping to cease operations. … It was very, very challenging. But if I could get through that, I feel like I could get through anything. I’m glad that I was able to help my family transition with dignity.

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