Jerome Bettis foundation hosts holiday toy drive, communtiy celebrations across Pittsburgh area

A Steelers legend helped spread holiday joy on Saturday.

Jerome Bettis and his Bus Stops Here Foundation delivered gifts around the Pittsburgh area, stopping in multiple communities.

Channel 11 crews caught up with the Bus in Carnegie at the Boys and Girls Club, an organization he has deep ties to.

Chris Watts, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania, says Bettis himself was a “club kid” when he was growing up.

“That experience never left him,” Watts said. “And so, of course, during his time with the Steelers, in ways big and even behind the scenes, he supported the Boys and Girls Clubs here. And despite his incredible professional career, after his playing career, he still cares about Pittsburgh people and comes back often, and his foundation truly cares about the community, and he’s stepped up in so many ways.”

Watts noted that the Boys and Girls Club has partnered with Bettis’s foundation to develop a new cyber bus, which would act as a classroom on wheels. That project is set to launch in the spring.

Bettis said his goal with the toy drive and community celebration was to give kids a great holiday.

“I remember as a kid, Christmas was a very important and pivotal part of the year,” he said. “So, to celebrate it, to get gifts and all those things, it means so much. So we want to provide just a little bit of joy at this time of the year, and we really believe that it will make a huge impact.”

Tiana Ballinger of Carnegie said the celebration was “very special” to her and her kids. She’s a “big Bus fan” and appreciates the Boys and Girls Club, which has helped her kids make friends and kept them active.

