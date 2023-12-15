Jewish civil rights organization suing Carnegie Mellon University

PITTSBURGH — A Jewish civil rights organization is suing Carnegie Mellon University.

The Lawfare Project claims a Jewish student was repeatedly subjected to antisemitic discrimination while attending CMU.

The organization said the student filed multiple complaints with the administration that were never resolved.

The student claimed she was denied an excused absence to attend a memorial service after the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue.

A release from The Lawfare Project said the student created a model to depict how an Orthodox Jewish community turned a public space into a private one for religious purposes. In response, an instructor allegedly said it would have been better if she had done her project on “what Jewish people do to make themselves so hated.”

“In addition to seeking justice for the aggrieved student, this lawsuit endeavors to expose the toxic undercurrent of antisemitism that for years has corroded academia and has laid the foundation for the unbridled Jew-hatred that has become rampant on college campuses since Hamas’s attack on Israel,” said Ziporah Reich, Director of Litigation at The Lawfare Project.

Carnegie Mellon University gave Channel 11 the following statement:

“We are steadfast in our commitment to create and nurture a welcoming, inclusive and supportive environment where all students can reach their potential and thrive. We take any allegations of mistreatment or harassment seriously. We have just received notice of this lawsuit and we will evaluate and respond to it.”

