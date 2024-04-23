Local

JoJo Siwa added to Pride on the Shore lineup

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A pop artist and former ‘Dance Moms’ star is returning to Pittsburgh for Pride on the Shore.

Organizers of the music festival announced Tuesday that JoJo Siwa is joining their lineup for Friday, May 31. She will have a special guest apperance and performance.

Lineup times have not yet been announced.

