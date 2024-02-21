Pride on the Shore returns to Stage AE this summer

PITTSBURGH — Pride on the Shore will be returning to Stage AE this summer with its biggest lineup of artists yet.

This is the third year for Pride on the Shore, which is a music festival that books diverse, inclusive and predominantly LGBTQ+ acts.

This year, the line-up includes Chappell Roan, Jess Glynne, Slayyyter, Keke Palmer, Natasha Bedingfield, G FLIP, Hannah Rad, Jessica Wild, Kaleena Zanders, Kitty Glitter, Matt Suave, The Scarlet Opera, Xunami Muse and more.

Stage AE said this is the largest and most diverse lineup Pride on the Shore has had.

“I’m really proud of the festival we’ve built over the last few years”, says founder and executive producer Nick Staples. “A festival of this magnitude takes an incredible amount of hands to get across the finish line. Each year, we’ve worked to elevate our offerings to create an experience unlike anything else in Western Pennsylvania. This year is no different and I can’t wait for our event goers to see what we’ve added.”

Pride on the Shore is also highlighting local talent. The community is encouraged to vote for the top six applicants who they want to see on stage at www.prideontheshorepgh.com.

Pride on the Shore will be at Stage AE on Friday, May 31 and Sunday, June 2. Registration for pre-sale is live and can be found on their website.

For information regarding other Pittsburgh Pride events, including the Pride Parade and March, please visit www.qburgh.com.

