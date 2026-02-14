Jordan Stolz wins 500m speedskating race, sets another Olympic record

Jordan Stolz did it again!

The American speedskater took gold in the 500-meter race with an Olympic-record time of 33.77. His time broke an Olympic record made only minutes before by Canadian Laurent Dubreuil (34.26).

Jordan Stolz with a 33.77 OLYMPIC RECORD 500m! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZPd5lUO2if — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2026

This is Stolz’s second gold medal of the Milan Cortina Games; he won the 1000-meter race on Wednesday with an Olympic record time of 1:06.28.

Jenning de Boo, of the Netherlands, took silver and Dubreuil earned bronze.

The Associated Press reports that Stolz, a 21-year-old from Wisconsin, is only the second man to complete the 500-1,000 double at one Olympics. The last man to do so was Eric Heiden, an American who swept all five individual men’s speedskating events at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.

Stolz could win up to four gold medals during these Olympics. He races the 1500-meter final on Tuesday and the mass start speedskating event on Feb. 21.

