US speedskating star Jordan Stolz wins gold, breaks Olympic record for 1K-meter race

By WPXI.com News Staff
Milan Cortina Olympics Speedskating Cooper McLeod of the U.S. competes in the men's 1,000 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) (Luca Bruno/AP)
MILAN — Speedskating star Jordan Stolz won another gold medal for Team USA with a record-breaking performance on Wednesday.

Stolz finished the men’s 1,000-meter event with a time of 1:06.28, setting a new Olympic record. That’s roughly one second faster than the previous Olympic record, according to NBC.

Stolz also holds the event’s world record, having clocked a time of 1:05.37 back in 2024.

Dutch speedskater Jenning de Boo won silver, while Zhongyan Ning won bronze for China.

