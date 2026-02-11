US speedskating star Jordan Stolz wins gold, breaks Olympic record for 1K-meter race

MILAN — Speedskating star Jordan Stolz won another gold medal for Team USA with a record-breaking performance on Wednesday.

Stolz finished the men’s 1,000-meter event with a time of 1:06.28, setting a new Olympic record. That’s roughly one second faster than the previous Olympic record, according to NBC.

Stolz also holds the event’s world record, having clocked a time of 1:05.37 back in 2024.

Dutch speedskater Jenning de Boo won silver, while Zhongyan Ning won bronze for China.

