Josh Gibson Field dugout vandalized by suspicious fire, foundation president says

PITTSBURGH — The dugout at Josh Gibson Field was vandalized by a suspicious fire.

Photos showed the inside of the dugout charred on the inside.

Sean Gibson, president of the Josh Gibson Foundation and the great-grandson of Josh Gibson, told Channel 11 that the city started making repairs on Thursday.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact the police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group