Josh Gibson Field dugout vandalized by suspicious fire, foundation president says

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The dugout at Josh Gibson Field was vandalized by a suspicious fire.

Photos showed the inside of the dugout charred on the inside.

Sean Gibson, president of the Josh Gibson Foundation and the great-grandson of Josh Gibson, told Channel 11 that the city started making repairs on Thursday.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact the police.

