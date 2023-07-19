Local

Judge denies emergency petition to suspend demolition plan for Shadyside church

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

Church The former Shady Avenue Presbyterian Church in Shadyside. (Pittsburgh Business Times)

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — There’s no word yet on demolition going forward in Shadyside.

But according to a Tuesday filing in the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Judge Alan Hertzberg has denied a filing by the East Liberty Valley Historical Society and a group of neighborhood residents lead by architect Rob Pfaffmann petitioning the court for an emergency stay on demolishing the former Shady Avenue Presbyterian Church at 241 Shady Ave., a former church dating to early in the 20th century.

It’s a church property owned by the Lardo family of Icon Building and Development that neighbors what is now a fully cleared site where the former Shady Hill Center will soon be replaced by the new Meridian mixed-use project by Echo Realty.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Teen girl becomes pinned underneath car after woman crashes into front of McCandless restaurant
  • Eagles add Pittsburgh stop on final tour
  • Aggressive bees guarding downed tree blocking Forward Twp. road, police department says
  • VIDEO: Eye-opening survey reveals Pittsburgh police officers are dissatisfied with staffing levels, morale
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read