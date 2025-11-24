Judge finds man guilty of killing mother, daughter in Pittsburgh nearly 3 years ago

PITTSBURGH — A man accused of murdering a mother and her 4-year-old daughter in 2022 has been found guilty.

A judge found Marquise St. Julien-Givner guilty of all the charges he faced, including two counts of homicide, for the deaths of Temani Lewis and Kaari Thompson on Dec. 1, 2022.

The two were shot and killed while shopping at a market in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Family of mother, daughter killed in Pittsburgh shooting speak out after 2 arrests made

This verdict comes less than a week after a mistrial was declared for the other man accused in the crime, Tarrell Jennings.

The jury said they were deadlocked on whether Jennings was responsible. So, the judge declared a mistrial and sent jurors home.

During the trial, prosecutors introduced a video they say shows a “rain of gunshots” that killed the mother and daughter.

Julien-Givner opted for a non-jury trial. He is set to be sentenced in three months.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group