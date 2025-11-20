New video shown in court offers insight into shooting that killed mother, daughter in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — We’re getting a look at what a prosecutor called a “rain of gunshots” that killed a young mother and her daughter.

The video shared by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office is from Dec. 1, 2022.

It shows two people walking along Lincoln Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood.

They turn and open fire. The barrels of their guns flash in the darkness.

Another angle shows shots being fired at the top of the screen. One of the gunmen takes off running around the corner.

The new video was introduced as evidence today in the trials of Tarrell Jennings and Marquise St. Julien-Givner.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 2 men arrested in shooting deaths of mother, 4-year-old in Lincoln-Lemington

The shooting killed 4-year-old Kaari Thompson and her mother, Temani Lewis, as they were shopping at a nearby market.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Family of mother, daughter killed in Pittsburgh shooting speak out after 2 arrests made

Lewis had been scheduled to stand trial in connection with another shooting that injured two people in Homewood.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group