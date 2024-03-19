Local

Judge rules lawsuit against former county executive Rich Fitzgerald can move forward

By WPXI.com News Staff

Judge rules lawsuit against former county executive Rich Fitzgerald can move forward A judge ruled Monday that the Allegheny County Council can sue former executive Rich Fitzgerald over a contract to reopen the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center.

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A judge ruled Monday that the Allegheny County Council can sue former executive Rich Fitzgerald over a contract to reopen the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center.

>> Allegheny County Council votes to file lawsuit over plans to reopen Shuman Juvenile Detention Center

The argument for the case is that Fitzgerald entered into the contract with Adelphoi to reopen the facility without the council’s approval.

>> 11 Investigates: Exclusive interview with agency hired to run Shuman Juvenile Detention Center

Fitzgerald objected arguing that he had the authority to contract services for the county.

The ruling means the suit that was against Fitzgerald in Sept. can move forward.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Fugitive from Pitcairn taken into custody in Las Vegas, Allegheny County sheriff says
  • Mogie’s Pub owner honored on St. Patrick’s Day and ‘Mogie Day’ in Lower Burrell
  • Pittsburgh Steelers fans exchange Kenny Pickett merchandise for $25 at Primanti Bros
  • VIDEO:Man accused of robbery, other crimes at the Waterfront sought by Allegheny County police
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read