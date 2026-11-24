PITTSBURGH — With the holiday season officially underway in Pittsburgh, city officials are announcing the winners of the annual Gingerbread Display and Competition.

Nearly 300 gingerbread displays were entered into the competition this year, made by local schools, families, professionals and neighbors. The creations often included Pittsburgh buildings, boats and people — like the Cathedral of Learning, Gateway Clipper and Donnie Iris.

“After 24 years, Pittsburghers are still finding new ways to get creative with their gingerbread creations,” Mayor Corey O’Connor said.

In all, a panel of judges selected 19 category award winners — broken up into non-profit, school, children’s and other categories. And now, voting is open for the 2026 People’s Choice Award.

In addition to those 19 awards, judges selected the Clearview Classroom Choice and the Curator’s Choice.

For Classroom Choice, Clearview Federal Credit Union representatives named “Squirrel Hill Storefronts,” created by third-grade students at St. Edmund’s Academy, the winner.

“The Squirrel Hill Storefronts stood out for the way the students captured the small businesses and familiar places that give a neighborhood its unique character,” said Erin Forrester, AVP of public relations & community impact at Clearview. “Their display is a reminder that it’s the people, places, and shared experiences that make our neighborhoods feel like home.

The Curator’s Choice, selected by Carnegie Museum of Art curators, is “The Gingerbear House” by the Bell Family.

“The Bell Family brought a delightful sense of play to their house and its inhabitants,” Rachel Delphia said. “ It’s a joyful example of how creativity and design help us celebrate family, community, and the stories that connect us.”

All entries will remain on display in the City-County Building through Jan. 8. Voting for the People’s Choice Award concludes on Dec. 31.

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