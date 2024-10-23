Junior firefighter, Mars Area High School student dies unexpectedly

MARS, Pa. — A student in the Mars Area School District died unexpectedly, the district announced on Wednesday.

Alex Kinch was a junior at Mars Area High School, played on the soccer team and was also a junior firefighter for the Adams Area Fire District.

The fire department will join the Mars soccer team to honor Alex with a moment of silence ahead of their home playoff game on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Fans are asked to wear red in support of the fire department.

“Our deepest sympathies are extended to his parents, Chad and Aimee, his extended family, and many friends. Alex, your presence at the fire station will be terribly missed,” the fire department said on Facebook.

Counseling services are available to any students in need, a letter from the district said.

