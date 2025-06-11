Jury duty scam costs Westmoreland County woman thousands of dollars

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Police are investigating a jury duty scam that cost a Westmoreland County woman thousands of dollars.

According to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli’s Office, a North Huntingdon woman received a text on June 10 saying she failed to appear in federal court for jury duty. The message appeared to be from the Westmoreland County Clerk of Courts and provided the number for the courthouse (724-830-300). Police said it was spoofed.

When she called the spoofed line, an unknown man answered and said she needed to pay a fine or a warrant for her arrest would be issued, police said. The man went on to say her number was being tracked and that she would be charged with contempt of court and arrested if she told anyone about the call.

Investigators said the scammer sent a barcode to the victim’s phone and told her to send $3,000 through Vanilla Direct, a payment service.

North Huntingdon Police are asking the public to be aware of similar scams and say no one should ever send gift cards, wire transfer, prepaid credit cards or cryptocurrency as a form of payment to someone they do not know.

Anyone who ever receives calls they are unsure about is encouraged to contact their local police department.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group