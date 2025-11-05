‘Just a horrible smell’: Pittsburgh native, Louisville student recalls moments after UPS plane crash

After a UPS plane headed from Louisville to Honolulu loaded with 38,000 gallons of jet fuel crashed upon takeoff, police issued a sweeping shelter-in-place order.

Initially, the Louisville Metro Police Department told people within a five-mile radius of the airport to shelter in place, then expanded the order to include anyone north of the airport up to the Ohio River.

Those sheltering included University of Louisville students, since the campus is only a few miles from the airport. A student and Pittsburgh native spoke to Channel 11, describing what it was like on campus just after the plane crashed.

“There was a huge, big, dark black smoke cloud...burnt rubber, plastic, just a horrible smell,” Max Caliguiri said.

As of Wednesday morning, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the crash killed nine people. That number is expected to grow.

