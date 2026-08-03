Just one Pittsburgh bank has a deal so far this year; why aren’t there more?

Despite a regulatory environment that’s far more conducive to bank deals than it has been in several years — just about everyone is posting record earnings and many local players maintain that they’re game to buy — just one southwestern Pennsylvania financial institution has announced a transaction so far in 2026.

That’s Butler-based NexTier Inc., which on May 8 said had an agreement to buy Riverside Bank of Dublin, Ohio. Its first acquisition outside Pennsylvania will build NexTier’s presence in the Columbus metro where it’s been lending for more than a decade. Terms were not disclosed.

What’s keeping Pittsburgh banks on the sidelines? It’s simple. The field is slim pickings — and the would-be acquirers are picky.

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