Justin Timberlake bringing The Forget Tomorrow World Tour to PPG Paints Arena

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 21: Singer/actor Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 21, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

PITTSBURGH — He’s bringing his tour back! Justin Timberlake will be stopping in the Steel City on The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at the end of the year.

The pop star will be playing at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 14.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15.

