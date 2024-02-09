Justin Timberlake bringing The Forget Tomorrow World Tour to PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH — He’s bringing his tour back! Justin Timberlake will be stopping in the Steel City on The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at the end of the year.

The pop star will be playing at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 14.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Justin Timberlake is bringing The Forget Tomorrow World Tour to PPG Paints Arena on December 14! Tickets on sale Thursday 2/15 (10am local). Save the date! 📅 #TFTWTOUR pic.twitter.com/z2GDLvpPTi — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) February 9, 2024

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group