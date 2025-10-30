Juvenile Detention Advisory Board plans to increase Allegheny County center capacity to 60

Major changes are on the way to Allegheny County’s juvenile detention center.

The Shuman Center closed back in 2021 after the state revoked its license. It reopened in 2024 under a new name and with a capacity of just 12 beds.

The project was a major topic of discussion at the first meeting of the newly re-formed Juvenile Detention Advisory Board.

Right now, the former Shuman Center can house up to 12 juveniles. The plan is to increase that to 60 by the end of 2028.

“Sixty seems like a big jump. How do we get to sixty?” one board member asked.

Erin Dalton, Director of the County’s Department of Human Services, said the need is actually greater.

“There were over 230 youth that met criteria for detention but there was not an ability to detain because we didn’t have space,” she said.

The plan is to have a construction contract approved by May 2026, two new pods (24 beds) by mid-2027 and the remaining pods open by 2028.

The cost was not discussed.

Channel 11 asked County Executive Sara Innamorato about it.

“I do not have those numbers. It all is going to depend on what the state can also provide the county,” she said.

Channel 11 also reached out to District Attorney Stephen Zappala’s Office about the expansion but did not hear back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group