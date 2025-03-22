Juvenile driver in critical condition after crash into 3 parked vehicles in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A juvenile driver was seriously injured in an overnight crash in Downtown Pittsburgh.

A public safety spokesperson said police, fire and medics responded to a crash on the Boulevard of the Allies between Wood Street and Smithfield Street around 1:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found one vehicle that crashed into three parked vehicles.

The driver, identified as a juvenile male, and the passenger, a juvenile female, were extricated from the vehicle.

The male was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a broken pelvis and two broken legs. The female was transported for evaluation in stable condition.

The spokesperson says police also located a gun in the vehicle.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group