Juvenile shot in alley in Uniontown, officials say

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A juvenile was shot in an alley in Uniontown, officials say.

Per Fayette County 911 officials, the call came in at 4:20 p.m.

Uniontown police say the shooting happened in an alley near Dunlap Street. The juvenile was shot once and is expected to survive.

Police are currently reviewing video from the area and speaking with people who were nearby at the time. There are no suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

