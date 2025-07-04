Teen shot in Marshall-Shadeland

PITTSBURGH — A teen was shot in Marshall-Shadeland Thursday evening.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the 3000 block of Frederick Street at 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Police said officers found a 17-year-old boy outside with a gunshot wound in his upper thigh when they arrived.

He was taken to a hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

No suspects were found at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

