Teen shot in Marshall-Shadeland

PITTSBURGH — A teen was shot in Marshall-Shadeland Thursday evening.
Allegheny County dispatchers said police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the 3000 block of Frederick Street at 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Police said officers found a 17-year-old boy outside with a gunshot wound in his upper thigh when they arrived.
He was taken to a hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
No suspects were found at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
