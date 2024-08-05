Kamala Harris expected to announce vice presidential pick on Tuesday before Philadelphia rally

Kamala Harris is expected to announce her running mate on Tuesday.

NBC News reports that sources say Harris will announce her vice presidential pick ahead of a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday. The timing of the announcement has not yet been finalized.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is among the final contenders for the role. He, along with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, met with Harris in person over the weekend, NBC says.

Following the announcement, Harris and her running mate start a five-day long trip to seven battleground states.

