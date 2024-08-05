Local

Kamala Harris expected to announce vice presidential pick on Tuesday before Philadelphia rally

By WPXI.com News Staff

Election 2024 Harris Nomination FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak during a campaign rally, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta. Harris, the daughter of immigrants who rose through the California political and law enforcement ranks to become the first female vice president in U.S. history, is poised to secure the Democratic Party's presidential nomination Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)

Kamala Harris is expected to announce her running mate on Tuesday.

NBC News reports that sources say Harris will announce her vice presidential pick ahead of a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday. The timing of the announcement has not yet been finalized.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is among the final contenders for the role. He, along with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, met with Harris in person over the weekend, NBC says.

Following the announcement, Harris and her running mate start a five-day long trip to seven battleground states.

