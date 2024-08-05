Man charged in deadly stabbing of 73-year-old woman in Arnold called 911 on himself

ARNOLD, Pa. — A man is facing charges for the deadly stabbing of a 73-year-old woman in Arnold Sunday evening, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Brian Rebold, 38, is charged with criminal homicide and first-degree murder.

On Sunday around 5:38 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Liberty Avenue after Brian Rebold called 911 to report the stabbing.

Police say when they arrived they found Diana Rebold dead in the street. She had been stabbed multiple times.

Several neighbors witnessed the stabbing and provided statements to officers on scene.

Brian Rebold allegedly threw the knife in a nearby yard, which was then recovered by police, according to the DA’s office.

Police wouldn’t specify their relationship but said they did not live together.

Brian Rebold is in the Westmoreland County Prison and is being held without bail.

