Man found dead in Ohio River in May identified as missing Pittsburgh man

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A body found in the Ohio River in McKees Rocks at the end of May has been identified.

On Monday, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Mohammed Elhadi Mohammed, 24, was the person found in the river.

Mohammed was last heard from on May 22 and was reported missing by his family by May 24. On May 31, Pittsburgh police confirmed he was found dead outside of the city, but never said where his body was located.

Channel 11 previously reported that Mohammed’s body was found before 2 a.m. on May 31.

