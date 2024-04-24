Karns City QB Mason Martin could be released from hospital within a week

PITTSBURGH — A high school quarterback who collapsed on the field and suffered a brain bleed could be going home soon.

Mason Martin’s dad Denny said in an update on Facebook that he’ll “be discharged sometime next week.” Denny didn’t disclose on what day, because it could change.

Once out of the hospital, Mason will continue outpatient therapy at the Lemieux Sports Complex.

Denny says Mason has been doing well in rehab and “improving in all areas.”

“We have goals and big plans and he is well on his way to achieving them. I can’t express how proud I am of him. Thanks for all the prayers and support. Hopefully my next update will be from my living room,” Denny’s post concluded.

