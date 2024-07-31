Katie Ledecky ties multiple records in 1500-meter freestyle win

PARIS — Katie Ledecky’s dominant performance in the 1500-meter freestyle on Wednesday was record-setting in several ways.

Ledecky secured her 7th individual and 8th overall gold medal on Wednesday when she finished the race in 15:30.02, a record-fast Olympic time. The record time she beat, 15:35.35, was one she set back in 2021 in the first iteration of the event at the Olympics.

Ledecky led the race right from the start, finishing a half lap ahead of silver medalist Anastasiia Kirpichinikova from France. Germany’s Isabel Gose finished a second later to earn bronze.

The win puts her name alongside several other notable female athletes. She’s now tied with Jenny Thompson for the most gold medals won by a woman in Olympic history.

The win also puts her at 12 Olympic medals throughout her career, tying her with Jenny Thompson, Dara Torres and Natalie Coughlin for the most ever by an American woman.

