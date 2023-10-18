Local

Ke’Bryan Hayes named Gold Glove finalist

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes scores against the Houston Astros on a sacrifice fly by Canaan Smith-Njigba during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

Rawlings announced the 2023 Gold Glove Finalists and unsurprisingly, Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes is in the running at the hot corner in the National League.

Hayes is joined by Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley and Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies as the three finalists for the award. Notably, Nolan Arenado is not a finalist this year and will not take home the honor for the first time in his 11-year career.

The 26-year-old Hayes led all third basemen across the league this season with 21 Defensive Runs Saved according to the Fielding Bible and was fourth in DRS regardless of position. He trailed only Daulton Varsho (Toronto Blue Jays), Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres) and Andres Gimenez (Cleveland Guardians).

