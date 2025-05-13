Kelly O’s Diner owner opens new restaurant concept Ozone Bar and Grill

PITTSBURGH — In 2001, Kelly O’Connor opened the doors to the original Kelly O’s Diner. Now, she has opened the doors to a new venture, Ozone Bar and Grill.

A Pittsburgh institution, Kelly O’s has grown to three locations and has garnered significant attention, notably being featured on Guy Fieri’s Diner Drive-Ins and Dives. In 2020, O’Connor saw an opportunity to bring her diner to Warrendale, fulfilling a childhood dream of owning a restaurant in her hometown. Now, O’Conner is fulfilling that dream again with Ozone in Warrendale. The restaurant is now open at 100 Fowler Rd., in the same plaza as nearby Kelly-O’s.

“It’s a total different concept than what I’ve done, but I love it,” O’Connor said. “A bar isn’t like a diner. You don’t open the doors and people start walking in at 6 a.m. You open the doors at 11 and people trickle in and at 6:30 you have a full bar.”

Beyond the difference in foot traffic, the biggest change for O’Connor is that she’s now serving alcohol. She said that she had help navigating the permitting process from her overall team, including her daughter, Seana Lois. Beyond navigating permits, this time, O’Connor had to craft a bar menu, with which she said she focused on variety.

