Kenny Pickett officially ruled out for Steelers game against Bengals

PITTSBURGH — Steelers starting quarterback Kenny Pickett is officially out for Saturday’s game against the Bengals.

Pickett was limited in practice all week, creating a little bit of speculation that he might be able to play, but Mike Tomlin ruled him out shortly after Thursday’s practice.

He also confirmed it will be Mason Rudolph in his first start since 2021. Mitch Trubisky will be the backup.

Though the team will roll with its third-string quarterback, it’s the defense that’s particularly thin, especially at safety.

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Trenton Thompson are both out with injuries. Damontae Kazee is suspended.

On top of that - they’ve had a limited inside linebacker group for weeks.

Cam Heyward, who was cleared from the concussion protocol today, told us they can’t dwell on the injuries.

“Obviously, we’d like to have Mink, like to have Kazee out there, you’d like to have your inside linebackers. but you can’t cry about spoiled milk,” Heyward said. “You just gotta bounce back and be ready to regroup. That puts more emphasis on the front to get home. The guys who are in there have to tackle well, and we have to have great communication.”

