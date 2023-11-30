Kenny Pickett updates ankle injury status: ‘Not too big of a deal’

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

It’s never a good sign when a team’s starting quarterback ends up on the injury report, but it appears that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will be making only a precautionary trip there this week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that Pickett suffered an ankle injury in the team’s 16-10 Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and could be limited in the week of practice leading up to the team’s Week 13 home contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

But Pickett minimized the issue after practice on Wednesday, saying that he doesn’t think the injury will hold him back.

