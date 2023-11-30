Local

Kenny Pickett updates ankle injury status: ‘Not too big of a deal’

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 26: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

It’s never a good sign when a team’s starting quarterback ends up on the injury report, but it appears that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will be making only a precautionary trip there this week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that Pickett suffered an ankle injury in the team’s 16-10 Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and could be limited in the week of practice leading up to the team’s Week 13 home contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

But Pickett minimized the issue after practice on Wednesday, saying that he doesn’t think the injury will hold him back.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman in critical condition after being hit by shuttle bus in Oakland
  • Heavy smoke pours from barn in Washington County
  • What’s behind unexpected charges on some PNC bank customer accounts
  • VIDEO: 32 additional Rite Aid stores to close, including 2 in Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read