Kennywood celebrating Steelers training camp with summer tailgate in Steelers County

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — In honor of Steelers training camp, Kennywood is hosting a special summer tailgate.

The park will have events in the Steelers Country section of the park Friday through Sunday, according to a release.

On Saturday, they’ll have the park’s second-ever pierogi race around the lagoon at 2:30 p.m., as well as a meet and greet with Steelers legend Chris Hoke from 3-4 p.m.

There will be a live DJ and daily eating contests, including hot dogs (Friday), Potato Patch (Saturday) and funnel cake (Sunday). Five competitors will be picked on a first come, first served basis, with each day’s winner getting two 2026 gold season passes.

The park will also have giant lawn games and a dunk tank.

