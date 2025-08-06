Kennywood extends Phantom Fall Fest, adds new haunted house with ‘next level scares’

Kennywood is introducing a new terrifying attraction when Phantom Fall Fest returns for its longest, most horrifying season yet.

The annual event returns on Sept. 12 and runs until Nov. 1. Kennywood promises it will deliver heightened horror experiences for visitors, including the new haunted house called Detached, described as a chilling toy store run by a Puppet Master on a delusional quest to build the perfect puppet.

“We are taking terror to a whole new level in 2025 as we debut our newest and most horrifying haunt ever during Phantom Fall Fest, Detached,” said Ricky Spicuzza, Kennywood general manager.

In addition to the new attraction, Phantom Fall Fest will feature four scare zones and six haunted houses, including returning favorites like mAlice in Wonderland Unleashed, Shady Grove and Fear Fest.

The event offers family-friendly activities and rides during the day, with most Kennywood attractions open for guests of all ages. As night falls, nearly 200 scare actors will roam the park, enhancing the eerie atmosphere.

The park will be open on select days, with varying hours: Fridays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., with a special bonus day on Thursday, October 23.

The 2025 season will conclude with the 14th rendition of Holiday Lights at Kennywood, starting Nov. 14.

