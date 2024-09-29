Kennywood holds dog-friendly Halloween-themed celebration

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — An early Halloween event drew many dogs and their human companions to Kennywood Park.

“Dogtober Fest” was held Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Around 100 dogs were brought to the park.

The event included a Halloween parade past the Jack Rabbit and Merry Go Round.

There was also a costume contest with winners for the cutest, the creepiest and the most creative costumes.

Click here for photos of the winners.

Money raised at the event benefits Animal Friends, a local organization that helps animals in need.

Nearly 1,000 pounds of dog food were collected.

