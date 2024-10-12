Kennywood hosts 2024 Phantom’s Worm Eating Contest

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood hosted its annual Worm Eating Contest at Phantom Fall Fest on Friday night.

This time around, contestants ate the mealworms on top of Potato Patch fries.

In total, 15 contestants competed for the grand prize: two platinum Kennywood season passes for 2025.

After three rounds with five contestants each, Brandon Domarasky, Quentin Mcmeans and Chance White were the three lucky winners.

