Kennywood to open 2025 season with ‘Eggcellent Celebration’

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood may still be hosting its Holiday Lights, but the park is looking forward to next season that will kick off with a brand new celebration.

The park announced Tuesday that it will open on 412 Day, April 12, with its Easter themed Eggcellent Celebration.

Guests are invited to take photos with the park’s all-new Easter Bunny, Tuft.

The Steel Curtain Roller Coaster is expected to return in the 2025 season, which will be Kennywood’s 127th season in operation. It closed for the 2024 season for a extensive modification project.

Kennywood will also introduce a brand-new themed haunted house during Phantom Fall Fest. Increasing the lineup of haunted attractions to 11 in 2025.

