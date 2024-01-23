Kennywood, Sandcastle, Idlewild looking to fill thousands of positions for 2024 season

Southwestern Pennsylvania’s three major theme parks are set to hire thousands of team members for the upcoming 2024 season.

Kennywood, Idlewild & Soakzone and Sandcastle are now accepting applications for more than 3,000 positions.

Job opportunities include ride operators, food and beverage team members, lifeguards, retail team members and more.

“Our Team Members are the park’s greatest asset,” said Kennywood Assistant General Manager, Rick Spicuzza. “We continue to take pride in providing a positive employment experience with flexibility and fun while also offering our employees hands-on training and a competitive wage.”

According to a release, the parks offer competitive wages with pay starting at up to $15/hour, growth opportunities and flexible schedules. Team members also receive perks including free admission to the parks, discounts on food and retail, free tickets for family and friends, scholarship programs and access to exclusive team member events.

The parks will also hold several in-person hiring events ahead of opening day. Kennywood and Sandcastle will host two duel job fairs on Saturday, March 9 and Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kennywood. Idlewild & SoakZone will host three job fairs on Saturday, March 9, Saturday, April 6 and Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Online applications are officially available now for Kennywood, Idlewild and Sandcastle.

