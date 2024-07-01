Kennywood starts July 4th celebrations by extending hours, offering park discounts

PITTSBURGH — Kennywood is celebrating the 4th of July holiday by extending park hours for most of July.

From July 4 through July 20, the park will be open until 10 p.m.

But the extended hours are only one part of the celebration. There’s also a fireworks show over the lagoon on July 4 and new entertainment at the park all month. Idlewild & SoakZone will also have a fireworks show on July 4.

While celebrating the country’s independence this weekend, Kennywood, Idlewild & SoakZone and Sandcastle Water Park are offering free admission to active duty, retired military members and veterans. The free admission deal starts on July 3 and goes through July 7. Service members must have a valid ID and can purchase up to four discounted tickets for family and friends at the main gate.

The general public also gets a limited-time discount rate if they arrive after 4 p.m. and all three parks are offering up to 50% off July 4th tickets online.

