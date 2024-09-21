Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest begins, open on select dates through end of October

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest kicked off on Friday night.

The Halloween-themed event features dozens of attractions, scare zones, rides and more than 100 scare actors around the park.

CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS!

Park officials say there’s something for everyone.

“No matter if you’re someone who is into getting scared or maybe you just love the rides, or you just want to come and have some of the culinary treats, we have all kinds of seasonal items, it’s reason enough to come,” spokesperson Tasha Pokrzywa said.

Phantom Fall Fest offers daytime activities. In the evening, the fear kicks into gear with spooky nighttime events.

It runs on select dates through Oct. 27. Click here to buy tickets.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group